E! Reality TV Star Dealing With Scandal

Dr. Terry Dubrow is dealing with a serious problem away from the operating room after his plastic surgery practice was targeted by cybercriminals.

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The Botched star confirmed that hackers accessed sensitive information belonging to patients at his practice. Dubrow said the incident highlights the growing challenges businesses face as cybercriminals use increasingly sophisticated technology.

“Literally no business, big or small, is safe,” Dubrow told TMZ, pointing to advances in artificial intelligence and other technology used by cybercriminals.

According to a notice filed with the California attorney general, the breach began in January 2025. Dubrow’s practice confirmed last month that patient information had been taken and began notifying affected individuals on Aug. 13.

The information involved varies by patient. Potentially compromised records include Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, addresses and dates of birth. Medical information, including prescription and treatment records, may also have been accessed. Some patients could have had procedure photographs and X-rays included in the affected data.

Dubrow said he and his practice had invested significant money and resources into protecting patient information. However, he emphasized that there is currently no evidence the stolen information has been misused or distributed.

The practice said the security incident has been contained and reported to the FBI. Patients whose information was affected are being offered complimentary identity protection services.

Dubrow is also providing additional financial protection for those impacted. He said he has secured a $1 million cyber protection insurance policy for patients and established a free monitoring service moving forward.

The physician’s career has made him a familiar face to television audiences. Dubrow has appeared on eight seasons of E!’s Botched, the reality series in which he and fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif work with patients seeking corrective or reconstructive procedures.

While Botched focuses on surgical complications and unusual medical cases, the latest issue facing Dubrow involves the security of his patients’ private information.

The practice’s notification comes months after the breach reportedly began, with affected patients now being informed about what information may have been involved.

Dubrow said the goal is to help patients feel protected while the practice continues addressing the incident.

The practice has not indicated that patients’ information was used for fraudulent purposes, and Dubrow stressed that there is no evidence the compromised data has been misused or shared.