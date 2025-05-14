Drive-Time Radio Host Dies Unexpectedly: Rod Sisco Was 54

Rod Sisco, beloved host of the afternoon drive radio show on 105.1 WQSB in Albertville, Alabama, has passed away unexpectedly.

He died May 1, his station announced on Facebook. The cause of death was not given, but his online obituary notes he was “surrounded by family” upon his passing.

Sisco was 54.

“Rod’s radio journey began in high school on weekends at our sister station, Power 107.5 FM (WAVU), and continued with WQSB, where his voice became a familiar comfort to thousands of listeners,” 105.1 WQSB wrote.

“Rod spent his entire career with Sand Mountain Broadcasting, becoming not just a colleague, but a cherished friend and member of our family,” the post continued.

“Please keep Rod’s family, friends, and our team in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the station added.

“Rest easy, Rod — your voice will forever echo in our hearts.”

WQSB Dedicated Their Morning Programming to Rod Sisco on May 2

According to AL.com, on May 2, WQSB devoted its entire morning show to celebrating Sisco’s life and legacy, featuring heartfelt segments from colleagues, friends, and family.

According to his obituary, Sisco was a lifelong music lover who found his true calling as a teenager when he began working at WQSB. What started as a job quickly grew into a passion that defined his life.

For almost 40 years, he entertained listeners across the region with his passion for music, becoming a well-loved voice on the radio. With his deep music knowledge, friendly personality, and unique style, Sisco gained the respect and friendship of many, making him a local favorite and a valued part of the community.

He is survived by his children, Savannah, Asia, and Grant; his sisters, Gwendolyn Walker (Terry), Penny Norman (Kenny), and Jan Davidson; his brothers, Jerome Sisco (Charla) and Wayne Sisco (Trish); as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.