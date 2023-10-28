Dr. Drew Reveals The Results Of Tom Sandoval’s Narcissism Test

In a recent episode of the Everybody Loves Tom podcast, reality TV star Tom Sandoval delved into his personal journey of self-discovery with the assistance of renowned physician and addiction specialist, Dr. Drew Pinsky. The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about his past traumas, including his parents’ divorce and sexual insecurities, while also addressing allegations of narcissism that arose following his breakup with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, deemed the “Scandoval,” earlier this year.

During the podcast, Dr. Drew Pinsky administered a test to assess Sandoval’s narcissistic traits, a test that doesn’t diagnose a disorder but rather gauges narcissistic tendencies. To the surprise of many, Sandoval scored significantly lower than expected. Dr. Pinsky explained that the average score on the test typically falls in the 15-16 range, whereas Sandoval scored only a 7. “You are actually one of the lower ones that I’ve seen, which is interesting,” Pinsky noted. However, he did acknowledge that Sandoval displayed a higher degree of vanity.

“The only thing you were slightly up on was vanity. That is a reasonable measurement of something you’re interested in because of your appearance,” Pinsky remarked. “It is not good or bad, it is just a trait.”

Sandoval took the results in stride, sharing that he had witnessed narcissistic behavior in fellow cast members on the Bravo series. He noted, “I knew because I had been around people with narcissistic traits — they are on our show — so I know what it is like. I just know that I am not those people.”

Codependent Tendencies

Aside from the discussion on narcissism, Dr. Drew Pinsky also addressed Sandoval’s codependent tendencies. Pinsky explained that while codependency is not a formal diagnosis, it reflects a situation where one finds it challenging to assert themselves, struggles with setting boundaries, and feels compelled to alleviate the pain of others. Pinsky advised Sandoval to differentiate his pain from that of others and recognize that his empathic nature may be rooted in his own unresolved issues.

Since his high-profile breakup with Ariana Madix, Sandoval has sought therapy to work on personal growth. He shared with podcast listeners that therapy has been instrumental in his progress, saying, “Talking with my therapist, I was able to take things and things that he said, advice, and apply them in real time, to real life.” Facing his emotions head-on has been a pivotal part of his journey.

Taking Things Slow

Sandoval also disclosed that he is currently dating but is committed to taking things slow in his romantic endeavors. He expressed a desire to be open, honest, and loving but emphasized the importance of maintaining boundaries and avoiding rushing into another serious relationship. Sandoval is taking time to ensure that he’s emotionally ready before embarking on a new chapter of his personal life.

Sandoval previously appeared on The Masked Singer and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test to make reparations for the controversy.

In the wake of the revelations made during this candid podcast episode, it appears that Tom Sandoval is actively working on personal growth and self-improvement, with the guidance of professionals like Dr. Drew Pinsky and his therapist. As he navigates his post-breakup journey, Sandoval is committed to exploring his own complexities and maintaining a healthy balance in his relationships.