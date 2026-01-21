Dolph Lundgren Reveals Medical Procedure, Shares X-Ray

Action legend Dolph Lundgren is flaunting some impressive post-surgery hardware… but don’t be fooled, he’s still more metal than man when it comes to kicking butt.

On Monday, the Swedish actor took to Instagram to share an X-ray of his ankle that looks more like a high-tech construction project than a joint. The gnarly shot reveals at least two hefty hunks of metal holding the well-used appendage together.

“In case you may have noticed my slight limp,” the the 68 year old wrote alongside the image. “My left ankle is like a piece of iron after 50 years of martial arts and 100 action movies. At least there is no pain, so I can still kick a**👊.”

Of course, Rocky IV fans will recognize the nod to his iconic character, Ivan Drago. In the 1985 classic, Drago famously described Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) as “not a human. He’s like a piece of iron.”

“Wow! (Love the reference🥊),” one pleased fan wrote.

Dolph Lundgren Has Been Very Open About His Ankle Surgery

Despite the Masters of the Universe star recently showing off his ankle, the surgery actually took place in 2022. That year, his wife, 30-year-old Emma Krokdal, shared an image on Instagram of him recovering. In the third slide of her post, Lundgren was seen on crutches with his left foot in a boot as he healed from the procedure.

“Happy birthday, my love!” Krokdal, then 26, wrote of her now hubby’s 65th birthday. “You are such an inspiration to everyone around you. You are the best😚💯🎂🥂.”

Earlier that year, the actor revealed he had undergone the ankle surgery, a procedure he said had been overdue since his time in the military.

Lundgren revealed on Instagram that years of action films and martial arts have taken a toll on his body, saying, “The joint is now basically destroyed. Directing and starring in Wanted Man really did it in … Can’t wait to be able to walk normally again. Will keep you posted.”

Lundgren revealed he squeezed in “one last workout” on Sept. 13 before his surgery. Two days later, he shared a video of himself using a walker at the hospital after the procedure.