Disneyland Guest Shares Reaction to Receiving a More Than $1,000 Breakfast Bill

A more than $1,000 breakfast bill completely blindsided a Disneyland guest during a recent visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Disneyland Guest, identified as John “Rock & Roll” Tolkien, wrote. “‘Princess Breakfast’ at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee.”

The post featured a picture of the bill. It shows the total for the breakfast was $937.65, and the guest added a $150 tip. The total amount was $1087.65. He also stated there were only five people who ate the character dining breakfast. However, the location of the breakfast wasn’t shown on the bill.

“Princess Breakfast” at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee pic.twitter.com/05iO8AeCJ2 — John “Rock & Roll” Tolkien (@jrockandrollt) June 16, 2025

The guest then wrote, “I think if someone went to Disneyland and insisted on doing All The Things, they could easily spend $3,000 per day.”

He also declared, “If I find that g-dd–n mouse I am going to mug him.”

The Disneyland guest later returned to the social media platform to speak out about the criticism he received for venting about the bill.

“A lot of speculation from [others] about my personal finances, decisionmaking, and fitness as a parent,” he wrote. “I make pretty good money as a manager at Chipotle (just got bumped up to $23/hr).”

He also claimed that he opened a new credit card to afford this trip. “I’m doing great!” he added.

What Is included in the Disneyland Princess Breakfast?

According to the Disneyland website, Princess Breakfast Adventures is located in the Trillium Room at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

The restaurant’s description states that guests would enjoy an “unforgettable” three-course breakfast. Guests will also have “enchanting encounters” with some of the Disney Princesses during the character experience.

“Kids can let their imagination soar during one-of-a-kind Princess-themed activities,” the description continues. “Upon arrival, Disney Princesses are waiting to greet you and share in your hopes and dreams prior to taking a photo on a beautiful private patio. You may take part in storytime with Belle or learn some fierce warrior poses with Mulan.”

The three-course breakfast features starters such as coconut cookies and cream chia parfait, Chef Louie’s Mini Lobster Roll, Tiana’s Famous Beignets, Princess Jasmine’s Banana Wrap, and Pocahontas Ah-maize-ing Cornbread.

The meal’s main course is chicken and Mickey waffles with house-made mac and cheese and bacon for the kids, For adult guests, the breakfast’s main course features scrambled eggs, maple turkey sausage with caramelized pears and figs, breakfast deviled eggs, braised short ribs with balsamic cipollini onions, truffle mac & cheese and roasted rainbow carrots in a parsnip and celery root puree.

The dessert options are Ariel’s Dingle Hopper Vanilla Cake Pops, Pocahontas’ Colors of the Wind Sorbet, Princess Aurora’s Chocolate Cream Puffs, and Tiana’s Pistachio Macarons.

The prices are noticeably shown on the website. The cost is $142 for each person, regardless of whether the guest is a child or an adult. Tax and gratuity are not included. The price was mentioned numerous times on the website.

Unlike Walt Disney World, Disneyland does not currently offer a meal plan.