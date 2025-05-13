Disney World Reveals First Look After Remodeling Major Resort & Spa

With the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa lobby opening just months away, Walt Disney World has shared the first look of the newly remodeled entrance.

In a recent Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney World manager of communications, Javier Soto, revealed that the lobby’s renovation marks the “culmination” of the Grand Floridian’s multi-year refurbishment.

The new lobby will also feature a bar inspired by the Grand Floridian’s birdcage.

“The bar will pay tribute to the resort’s Victorian roots with intricate woodwork, stained glass, and brass accents,” Disney Parks shared. “ You may even spot colorful birds in the stained glass and murals throughout the atrium! Opposite the bar, guests will still find the Victorian cage-style elevator that fans know and love. ”

The lobby also features new carpeting with “Victorian-inspired borders and scrollwork.”

“Updated furnishings will blend rich finishes and brass accents with cozy, welcoming fabrics,” Disney Parks further shared. “Plus a few playful touches inspired by Florida’s natural beauty and Victorian decorating trends.”

Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa May Have the New Look, But Has the Same Grand Feel

Walt Disney World further reassured that while the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will have a new look, it’ll have the same “grand” feel.

“Disney Imagineers are approaching this refurbishment with great care and focus in maintaining the heart and story of the Grand Floridian,” Disney Parks explained. “While adding fresh new life to the lobby for guests to enjoy. ”

The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is among the more than 25 Disney resort hotels at Walt Disney World. The lobby remodel is scheduled to be completed in November 2025.

The resort’s refurbishment will include enhanced guest rooms and “refreshed” dining experiences, including Victoria & Albert’s, Cítricos, Narcoossee’s, and 1900 Park Fare.