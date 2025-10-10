Disney Banned Chris Hemsworth From Wave Surfing While Making ‘Limitless’

Disney got involved when Chris Hemsworth wanted to surf a 40-foot wave for his National Geographic show Limitless: Live Better Now.

Videos by Suggest

Chris Hemsworth has always been an avid surfing fan. So it’s no wonder he tried to involve the sport in some way in his series about pushing his limits. Ultimately, the request never got past the risk assessment team and was instead replaced by something just as dangerous.

His show, Limitless: Get Better Now, is a reprisal of his 2022 show, Limitless. The successor hit National Geographic on August 15. It’s a Disney Original show, so it’s only available through their streaming service, Disney+.

Each of the three episodes tackles something new. From learning to play the drums to perform with Ed Sheeran, to training with Special Forces in South Korea, to climbing a 200ft dam.

However, instead of climbing the dam, Hemsworth originally wanted to surf a 40ft wave.

Chris Hemsworth (Credit: Shutterstock)

Disney Stepped In To Stop Hemsworth Surfing A 40ft Wave For ‘Limitless: Live Better Now’

The Thor actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to explain the situation.

He explained that his safety was being monitored from the top. “This was National Geographic, which is Disney+, which is Marvel. So they did have eyes on it,” he said.

His safety as one of Marvel’s biggest actors meant his exploits couldn’t be overly risky.

“There was initially a big wave episode,” he said. “I was going to attempt to surf a 40-foot wave and train with big wave specialists, but we couldn’t get it through the ranks.”

“The risk assessment, basically, was too far gone, so I ended up climbing a 200-meter dam wall,” he said, laughing. “They both have a fair amount of risk attached to them, but [the dam climb] got past the risk assessment team.”

“There definitely was [concern from above],” he said, before jokingly impersonating them, “‘No, we need him to go off and shoot Thor next. We can’t have him drown while filming a big wave episode.'”

It’s certainly a shame that we didn’t get to see the “big wave episode,” but maybe one day.