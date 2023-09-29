Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away At 90

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has passed away at the age of 90.

According to the New York Times, one of Feinstein’s close family members confirmed her death on Friday, September 29th. No further details about the cause of death have been released at this time.

Elected to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein earned the title of the longest-serving female senator ever. Unfortunately, the accomplished senator was fighting a number of health issues prior to her death.

In an official statement that was released back in August, we learned that “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

Months later, Feinstein spent three months recovering from shingles.

“I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery,” Feinstein said in a statement back in March. Exactly two months later, her office shared that she had once again been suffering from serious complications from her shingles.

Then in May, following another departure from the hospital, one of Feinstein’s spokespersons shared how she continued battling the crippling side effects of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The death stings the hearts of many, especially after Feinstein announced her plans for retirement at the end of the year.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein shared at the time.

The longtime Californian politician has made history by became the first female mayor of San Francisco, the first elected Senator of California, and the longest-serving woman senator. Feinstein was passionate about topics like climate reform, especially concerning the wildfires and droughts plaguing the state.

In 1994, Feinstein also enacted the federal Assault Weapons Ban which prohibited the creation and sale of military-style assault weapons for 10 years.

Feinstein is survived by her only child, Katherine Feinstein, and her granddaughter, Eileen.

May she rest in peace.