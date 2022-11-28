Your Daily Horoscope: November 28, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, November 28th, the waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Pluto under Capricorn in the 4th House of Family. While the Moon signals a need to take action and move forward, Pluto signifies deep, subconscious transformation. The steps we take now will impact the direction of our life path in tremendous ways.

What might this look like for your sign today?

So, the method you tried didn’t work. Now what? Will you sit and wallow in this singular misstep? Or will you move forward, now armed with the knowledge of what doesn’t work? Ultimately, the choice is yours, Aries.

Piling shame onto pre-existing hurt won’t get you anywhere, Taurus. Yes, things went sour. But you made it to the other side—the simple fact that you can observe this error from the outside is living proof of that.

You have the benefit of hindsight on your side, Gemini. Don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage. Indeed, the wisdom you’ve gained from years of experience has no better use for you than at this very moment.

The cosmos urge you to dig deep into your subconscious today. Therein lies your truest passions, dreams, and desires. Until you reacquaint yourself with these values, you’ll be stuck navigating your life path blindly and carelessly.

Confrontation not only teaches you a lot about the other person. But it also reveals plenty about yourself. Be careful not to get so caught up in the fight that you forget to look for those insights, too.

Don’t underestimate the power of compassion, Virgo. While your first instinct might be to lean toward efficiency, empathy might be the better option. Not everything has to be a matter of productivity. Give some grace to yourself and others.

The universe is presenting you with an opportunity to use your experience to your advantage, Libra. Will you take it? Look closely—this situation is certainly no different than the ones you’ve been through (and overcome) before.

The answers you seek are closer than you think, but you have to put yourself in the right environment to find them. Avoid busying yourself with distractions, and listen to what your subconscious is trying to tell you.

The stars urge you to put more focus and determination behind your emotional well-being than your external success. You can’t keep up a dead sprint forever. What you’re running away from will eventually catch up to you.

Trust your instincts, Cap. There’s a reason everyone feels so comfortable relying on you. You are more capable of leading the helm than you give yourself credit for. What’s the harm in believing in yourself for once?

Growth can be uncomfortable. It’s just part of the process. Don’t let this temporary discomfort prevent you from seeing this through to permanent growth. Despite what your insecurities tell you, you can get through this.

You thrive in situations that require an exceptionally large heart. Indeed, your compassion and devotion are virtually unmatched. Remember this when you’re feeling lost and looking for direction. You know the way forward better than you think.

