Your Daily Horoscope: July 31, 2022

On Sunday, July 31st, a sliver of a waxing crescent Moon slips into the final 12th House of Self-Undoing. The Sun and five faraway retrogrades hold their position. Meanwhile, Jupiter enters its annual retrograde alongside Eris and Chiron under Aries. As we continue through the dog days of summer, the stars demand self-reflection.

What does that mean for your sign today?

While it doesn’t happen all the time, your bold demeanor sometimes pays off. Enjoy this moment while it lasts, but be sure not to get too cocky. You’ve burned about as many bridges as you’ve built, Aries.

Not everyone has the headstrong fortitude you do, Taurus. As tempting as it might be to power ahead of those who don’t, the stars urge you to reconsider. What would happen if you stopped to give them a hand?

You tend to compartmentalize yourself into different persons, depending on if you’re with a romantic or platonic bond. But what if you melded those two personalities a bit? Doing so can deepen your friendships and take pressure off relationships.

People, concepts, and perspectives come and go. Indeed, what we wholeheartedly believed ten years ago is vastly different from our mindsets now. Don’t brush this off as mere insincerity. This is just what growth looks like.

Emotional progress can’t be rushed, Leo. Think of this as a musical performance. While the fast, upbeat portions are invigorating and exciting, the slower ballads are necessary, too. Find a breath in this pause; it’ll be over before you know it.

Part of clearing your overfilled plate involves dumping certain obligations and responsibilities. For someone as hardworking as you, this can be particularly difficult. But what’s worse? Tossing a few things or dumping the entire platter?

The cognitive dissonance between what you want and what you tolerate is reaching a boiling point. If you never take the time to honor your needs, then you’re doomed to remain unfulfilled. This includes (and especially pertains to) your relationships.

Revelations are rarely comfortable. Clarity can be revealing almost to a fault. Like a harsh, buzzing fluorescent light, it displays all the imperfections we’ve been blissfully ignoring. But the better you can see, the better you can clean.

As important as it is to respect one’s needs and wants, not all of them are always valid. Humans have a funny way of wanting things regardless of their practical value. Sometimes, it’s worth taking a few things off the list.

Dogmatism turns any whiff of experimentation into a rebellion. Cementing yourself too firmly in your beliefs will only keep you from making progress in the future. Instead, keep an open mind and consider the notion that you’re always learning—always.

Be wary of misleading shortcuts, Aquarius. It might seem like you can hop from point A to point B with relative ease. But from your vantage point, it can be difficult to see all of the obstacles that lie in wait on this “simpler” path.

The stars are offering a dash of emotional encouragement today, Pisces. Will you take it? You’ve been waiting so long for things to appear easier, but you’re waiting for a day that will never come. The time to act is right now.

