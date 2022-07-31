Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: July 31, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Sunday, July 31st.

M. Davis-McAfee
July 31, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 7/31

On Sunday, July 31st, a sliver of a waxing crescent Moon slips into the final 12th House of Self-Undoing. The Sun and five faraway retrogrades hold their position. Meanwhile, Jupiter enters its annual retrograde alongside Eris and Chiron under Aries. As we continue through the dog days of summer, the stars demand self-reflection.

What does that mean for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

While it doesn’t happen all the time, your bold demeanor sometimes pays off. Enjoy this moment while it lasts, but be sure not to get too cocky. You’ve burned about as many bridges as you’ve built, Aries. 

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Not everyone has the headstrong fortitude you do, Taurus. As tempting as it might be to power ahead of those who don’t, the stars urge you to reconsider. What would happen if you stopped to give them a hand?

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

You tend to compartmentalize yourself into different persons, depending on if you’re with a romantic or platonic bond. But what if you melded those two personalities a bit? Doing so can deepen your friendships and take pressure off relationships. 

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

People, concepts, and perspectives come and go. Indeed, what we wholeheartedly believed ten years ago is vastly different from our mindsets now. Don’t brush this off as mere insincerity. This is just what growth looks like.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Emotional progress can’t be rushed, Leo. Think of this as a musical performance. While the fast, upbeat portions are invigorating and exciting, the slower ballads are necessary, too. Find a breath in this pause; it’ll be over before you know it. 

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Part of clearing your overfilled plate involves dumping certain obligations and responsibilities. For someone as hardworking as you, this can be particularly difficult. But what’s worse? Tossing a few things or dumping the entire platter?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

The cognitive dissonance between what you want and what you tolerate is reaching a boiling point. If you never take the time to honor your needs, then you’re doomed to remain unfulfilled. This includes (and especially pertains to) your relationships. 

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Revelations are rarely comfortable. Clarity can be revealing almost to a fault. Like a harsh, buzzing fluorescent light, it displays all the imperfections we’ve been blissfully ignoring. But the better you can see, the better you can clean. 

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

As important as it is to respect one’s needs and wants, not all of them are always valid. Humans have a funny way of wanting things regardless of their practical value. Sometimes, it’s worth taking a few things off the list. 

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Dogmatism turns any whiff of experimentation into a rebellion. Cementing yourself too firmly in your beliefs will only keep you from making progress in the future. Instead, keep an open mind and consider the notion that you’re always learning—always. 

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be wary of misleading shortcuts, Aquarius. It might seem like you can hop from point A to point B with relative ease. But from your vantage point, it can be difficult to see all of the obstacles that lie in wait on this “simpler” path. 

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

The stars are offering a dash of emotional encouragement today, Pisces. Will you take it? You’ve been waiting so long for things to appear easier, but you’re waiting for a day that will never come. The time to act is right now. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

