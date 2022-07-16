Your Daily Horoscope: July 16, 2022

On Saturday, July 16th, the almost-full Moon aligns with Saturn retrograde under Aquarius. Saturn retrograde calls us to tend to our most unsavory (but usually most necessary) obligations. Paired with the Moon’s intuitive energy, this celestial event will likely bring emotional turbulence and struggle.

What might that look like for your sign?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Busting down (metaphorical) walls is one way to get through to the next stage. Another way is to take the extra time needed to find a workaround. While the former might be quicker, it also involves a considerable amount of clean-up afterward.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Strengthening your self-confidence can be a counterintuitive process. Trusting yourself can be difficult if you don’t feel good about yourself. So, the only way out of this conundrum is to take the plunge and trust yourself anyway. You’ll be glad you did.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

There’s a big difference between radical kindness and self-deprecation. You might think you’re laughing in the face of life’s harsh cruelty, but are you really? Or are you only adding more stress and burden into your life for no good reason?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Emotional growth is tricky because, well, you’re feeling the whole time. Self-doubt or exhaustion can creep in quickly, leaving you dejected and worse off than before. Still, this type of self-improvement is a critical part of our development. You can’t skip it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Admitting failure is never easy for someone as proud as you. However, choosing to live in denial is unrealistic—not to mention counterproductive. Yes, it’s going to sting a little bit. But it’s the only way to truly release those feelings of guilt and shame.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Some relationships in life are unavoidable, but not all of them are. You have a responsibility to yourself to determine what you need out of your connections to feel safe, happy, and whole. If they’re not providing that, then it’s time to leave.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Gandhi said, “be the change you wish to see in the world,” and that advice rings especially true for you. If you can’t stand up for yourself, then how do you expect to do the same for someone else?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

The stars urge you to dig deep into your subconscious today. Where in life are you feeling taken advantage of? Moreover, which areas are making you genuinely unhappy? This exercise requires honest answers to achieve similar results.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Your desire to see the world and your urge to help those around you are currently at odds with each other. While it might be tempting to try a change of scenery, the stars suggest you’re more needed where you are right now.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Because you have a hard time saying no, you express your dissatisfaction in different ways. Namely, you choose passive aggression or self-sabotage. But this makes you feel worse in the end. So, wouldn’t it be better just to say no?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You’ve been putting off a necessary obligation for a while now. Despite your best efforts to ignore it, the obstacle hasn’t disappeared on its own. Now, the stars are urging you to consider what you’re hiding from behind all of this inaction.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

You’ll have to figure out your needs before determining whether they’re met. If you can manage to find out what your soul is craving, then you’ll have a better chance of finding it. But you can’t move forward without completing that step first.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

