1 Dead, 49 Cases Confirmed From E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

A new E. coli outbreak that has been linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has hit the United States. As of October 22, 49 cases have been confirmed across 10 different states. Sadly, one person has died due to complications related to their illness.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli,” the CDC writes.

“In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

The CDC went on to discuss what actions McDonald’s has taken to slow down the outbreak. According to their report, McDonald’s has stopped using certain ingredients in states where illnesses have been confirmed.

“McDonald’s has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states to protect their customers while a source of illness is confirmed,” the CDC states.

“Quarter Pounders will not be available for sale temporarily in some states. Call your healthcare provider if you ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger and have severe E. coli symptoms.”

