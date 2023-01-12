Your Daily Horoscope: January 12, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Thursday, the waning gibbous Moon continues its trek across the final 12th House of Self-Undoing, forming a trying opposition with dreamy, intuitive Neptune. As the Moon calls us to release what no longer serves us, Neptune will attempt to put a rose-colored spin on our perspectives. The stars warn against the pitfalls of fantastical escapism.

What might this look like for your sign today?

When you’re on a particularly hot streak, it can be tempting to burn bridges along the way and revisit them later on. But this is a short-sighted approach, Aries. Who’s to say the person on the other side will even want to rebuild?

Be wary of letting your stubborn streak manifest as an inability to (or apathy toward) clear up the public’s misunderstandings about you. You certainly don’t have to throw yourself under the bus, but clear communication could help here.

Would you rather prioritize your relationships or your reputation among strangers? Only you can decide the answer, Gemini. And until you do, this vaguely uneasy feeling will likely linger in the back of your mind. So, what are you waiting for?

A significant realization is lurking on your horizon, Cancer. You can either use these insights to catalyze your progress forward, or you can let them drag you down like an anchor. Keep yourself firmly rooted in reality if you want to avoid the latter.

Not everyone is as fearless as you, Leo. Use your skills of bravery and courage to use your advantage. That one first step you’ve been waiting for could just as easily be yours to take. Trust your abilities—the stars are aligning in your favor.

In an attempt to clear your plate, you’ve ended up adding even more to it. In times like this, it might be better to take a full stop. Rather than trying to halfway commit to multiple things, try taking an actual break.

Initiating conflict is a tough decision to make, and decision-making has never been your strong suit. However, is wallowing in this tense anticipation any better? The sooner you get this over with, the sooner you can move on.

If you’re not going to listen to yourself, then at least consider the advice of the positive influences around you. Don’t underestimate how difficult it is to see the forest through the trees, Scorpio. You might need help seeing the bigger picture.

You will always find a way to see the best in a situation. The true question is whether it’s worth the extra energy. Consider how your immediate environment is making you feel. If it isn’t good, then it might be time for a change.

Perpetuating conflict is easy. Being willing to dismount your high horse and be vulnerable—even if you don’t want to—is another challenge entirely. And despite your best efforts, you won’t be able to twist the latter into some semblance of the former.

The universe rarely follows our plans to the exact detail. But since when are you one to turn down a surprise? This isn’t a punishment, Aquarius. This is an opportunity to stretch your creative thinking muscles. Use it.

No one is going to be a better advocate for you than yourself, Pisces. The stars encourage you to speak up and demand that others respect your needs and boundaries. You respect theirs. It’s only fair that they do the same.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.

More From Suggest