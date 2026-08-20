Conviction Upheld After Man Stole Beer From Toby Keith’s Property

A man who was convicted of burglarizing Toby Keith’s Oklahoma property after taking four cans of Bud Light has lost his appeal.

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The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Anthony Borges’ second-degree burglary conviction July 9, according to NonDoc.

Borges had argued that prosecutors failed to establish he entered a cabana on Keith’s Dream Walkin’ Farms with the intention of stealing anything.

The case stems from an incident in June 2024 at Keith’s horse breeding and racing facility.

Prosecutors said Borges first approached the property seeking work and was turned away by Keith’s daughter.

He then allegedly entered an unoccupied cabana through an unlocked sliding glass door.

According to a brief from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office, Borges searched through drawers and cabinets before discovering a mini fridge filled with alcoholic beverages.

“He eventually came across a mini fridge stocked with various alcoholic beverages, including dozens of cans of Bud Light beer,” the brief stated.

Prosecutors said Borges initially grabbed three beers and appeared to be leaving. He then turned around and took a fourth.

“Apparently satisfied with the four Bud Lights, the defendant exited the cabana through the glass door and made his way to the garage,” the brief continued.

Authorities alleged Borges drank one of the beers while walking around the garage and looking inside several vehicles belonging to the Keith family.

Borges’ defense offered a different explanation for his behavior. His attorneys argued he entered the property because he was curious about Keith, rather than intending to steal.

They said Borges “intended to poke around the property for the sake of novelty” because of Keith’s fame and that taking the beer was “undoubtedly born from the same impulse.”

When authorities arrived, Borges reportedly told a deputy that “the lord had told him to come work for Toby Keith.”

A Cleveland County jury convicted Borges of second-degree burglary in April 2025 and recommended a two-year prison sentence. The appeals court ultimately rejected his challenge to the conviction.

Borges was released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody June 1, according to NonDoc. He was subsequently taken into custody by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police over an unrelated 2022 warrant involving misdemeanor charges. After bonding out, he failed to appear in court and has not been located, according to the outlet.