Comedian Finally Marries Girlfriend of 24 Years — After She Rejected 4 Proposals

British comedian Frank Skinner announced he had finally married his girlfriend of 24 years, Cath Mason, after she rejected four of his proposals.

Skinner shared the exciting news on his podcast, Frank Off the Radio, on Friday with his co-hosts, Emily Dean and Pierre Novellie.

“You’ll never guess what I did on Monday,” he said. “I got married.”

He then told his co-hosts, “Don’t be offended, we didn’t invite anyone.”

Skinner further shared that the couple’s only witness was their son, Buzz. They exchanged vows at Camden Town Hall. The comedian said that instead of wearing a white gown, Mason went with a “flowery” dress.

They also walked down the aisle to “Lie Dream Of a Casino Soul” by The Fall. Skinner noted that the band “meant so much to me and Cath when we were in our early days.”

Skinner said Mason is keeping her own name and does not wear a ring.

When asked why they decided that it was the right time to get married, Skinner pointed out, “I don’t know why. I just thought, ‘Maybe I’ve got too much money, I’ll give her half in about five years time!”

Denying it was a “tax thing,” Skinner added, “I’m not planning on dying anytime soon.”

The Comedian Previously Revealed His Longtime Girlfriend Rejected Him Four Times When He Asked Her to Marry Him

While speaking to The Sun in 2024, Skinner revealed he had asked Mason to marry him four times. However, she always declined the proposals.

“Maybe it’s some terrible personal reason that I don’t know about,” he explained. “That she doesn’t actually like me as much as I think she does.”

Skinner also said, “Her parents are divorced, so she got a bit cynical about it and thinks if we got married, it would be like a slight curse on the thing.”

The comedian further recalled what Mason told him about her dream wedding. “‘I don’t want a load of guests, I’m not going in a church. I don’t want a ring,'” he quoted her.

He noted, “The thing that no one ever says about getting married is it’s quite embarrassing. How can I put it? It’s a bit basic getting married.”