Classic Rock Legend Dead at 81: Bandmates Confirm Death of Mick Ralphs

Mick Ralphs, the original lead guitarist of English rock supergroup Bad Company, has passed away.

His death was announced on Monday, with surviving Bad Company bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, both 75, sharing tributes to Ralphs on social media.

The cause of death was not disclosed. Ralphs was 81 years old.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour,” Rodgers wrote alongside a snapshot of him, Kirke, and Ralphs onstage in a post on Facebook.

“Our last conversation a few days ago, we shared a laugh, but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him, especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.”

“He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist,” Kirke added in the post. “We will miss him deeply.”

According to the Associated Press, Ralphs wrote the song “Ready for Love” in the 1970s for Mott the Hoople, which was later re-recorded for Bad Company’s 1974 debut album. That same album also featured his hit song “Can’t Get Enough.” He also co-wrote the 1975 Bad Company classic “Feel Like Makin’ Love” with Rodgers.

Mick Ralphs Worked with Prolific Artists Like David Bowie Before Joining Bad Company

Ralphs was born in 1944 in Herefordshire, England, and started playing music as a teenager. In the 1960s, he played with a band called Doc Thomas Group.

Before joining Bad Company, Ralphs helped found Mott the Hoople. He played on six of their albums, including All the Young Dudes, which David Bowie produced.

“All the Way From Memphis” by Mott the Hoople. Sad to learn of the passing of Mick Ralphs, who has passed away at the age of 81. Rest In Peace 🎸🌹 #restinpeace #rip #mickralphs #mottthehoople #badcompany #legend #legendary pic.twitter.com/LVG8YsOSgH — Babyface Blitz (@djbabyfaceblitz) June 24, 2025

Rodgers met Ralphs in 1971. Following a jam session, Ralphs left Mott the Hoople to form Bad Company with Rodgers, Kirke, and King Crimson bassist and vocalist Boz Burrell.

The group signed with Led Zeppelin’s record label, Swan Song, through Zeppelin’s manager, Peter Grant.

Their 1974 self-titled debut was their only album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The band last released a record in 1995, but often reunited to perform.

Ralphs gave his final performance in 2016 at the O2 Arena in London. Shortly after, he suffered a debilitating stroke that left him bedridden until his passing, according to the AP.

Bad Company is one of seven artists set to be inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this November.

Ralph is survived by his partner Susie Chavasse, his children, stepchildren, and bandmates.