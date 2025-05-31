‘City Hunter’ and ‘The Witch’ Actor Choi Jung-woo Dead at 68

South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo, known for his roles in popular films and series like the TV adaptation of City Hunter and the movie The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion has passed away.

Choi died on Tuesday at the age of 68, according to a statement from his talent agency, Bless ENT. The announcement noted that the cause of his death “has not yet been confirmed.”

Born in 1957, according to Soompi, Choi began his acting career in 1975 with the play The Life of an Actor. He later worked with theater companies like Shinsi before moving to on-screen roles, appearing in both TV shows and films.

Choi Jung-woo Didn’t Make His Screen Debut Until 2003

He made his screen debut in the 2003 series Forever Love, per his IMDb profile. This was followed by roles in Another Public Enemy and Lady Vengeance, before securing one of his most notable performances: portraying a Section Chief Detective in Park Jung-woo’s 2007 South Korean action-comedy film Big Bang, alongside Kam Woo-sung and Kim Soo-ro. A few years later, he took on a starring role as Moon Hyung-wook in the 2014 TV miniseries Doctor Stranger, appearing across 19 episodes.

Choi also appeared in films like Two Cops, Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, Our Town, The Chaser, Secret Reunion, The Witch, Ransomed, The Moon, and Project Silence. His TV roles include the medical crime series God’s Quiz, as well as popular Korean dramas like Legend of the Blue Sea and City Hunter. He has also starred in shows such as The Master’s Sun, Shining Inheritance, and My Daughter Seo Young, among many others.

Choi continued acting in recent years, appearing in 2024 projects such as The Tyrant and The Tale of Lady Ok. His latest role was Byeon Kang-Seok in the TV series Susanghan Geunyeo, where he starred in 12 episodes starting in 2024. His most recent appearance was in an episode that aired in January.

The actor’s funeral service was held on Thursday at the Gimpo Woori Hospital Funeral Home.