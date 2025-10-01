Chloë Grace Moretz Recently Wed Partner After Coming out in 2024

Nearly a year after coming out, Chloë Grace Moretz weds her partner, model and photographer Kate Harrison.

According to Vogue, the couple exchanged vows in early September. They first began dating in 2018 and publicly confirmed their engagement on New Year’s Day 2025.

While speaking to the publication about her proposal to Harrison, Moretz recalled designing the engagement ring.

“I had worked with Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone for years,” she explained. “Resetting vintage jewelry into new custom settings, and that’s what I knew I wanted to do with our rings. Both of our diamonds are Victorian diamonds, and we wanted to reset them in a Victorian sense.”

Moretz then said, “I was excited to do something like that, that felt like it could become our future family heirloom.”

Speaking about how she and Harrison prepared for the wedding, Moretz shared they were overwhelmed in a “good way.”

“We did our first fitting, which was just the toile—which is just the outline and shape,” she said. “And then we did our secondary fitting, and that was like 98%, and then today will be 100%. Completely finished, including veils.”

“I think that’s the moment that really makes it set in that it’s real,” Harrison pointed out.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison Wanted to Keep Things Traditional

Continuing to speak about their wedding preparations, Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison agreed they wanted to keep things as traditional as possible.

“We’re doing all of this separately,” Moretz said. “When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted to reach out to Nicolas [Ghesquière] and Louis Vuitton [to] see if he would be interested in making my wedding dress, and got a very overwhelmingly excited response from Nicolas that not only would he be willing to make my wedding dress but he also wanted to include Kate in that—and to make both of wedding dresses and our after-party looks.”

She then said, “To include my fiancé and my partner in that, it just speaks very highly to Nicolas’s character, the community that he’s created at LV—it just feels really monumental in a way.”

Moretz further recalled what she told Harrison and their bridesmaids, Kiersey Clemons and Jessica Lucatorto, right before the wedding.

“The biggest part of our relationship is our friendship, and you really are who you keep around you… it influences you to such a degree,” Moretz recounted saying. “I feel really lucky to have you guys in my life, and I’m sure you feel the same…I love love!”



