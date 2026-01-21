Charlie Kirk’s Widow Accuses His Alleged Murderer of Delaying Trial

As the trial for Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson, gets underway, the late right-wing pundit’s widow, Erika, is accusing Robinson’s team of delaying the legal process.

According to Utah media outlet KUTV, Eriak filed for a speedy trial in the case, which legal experts say is a “common step” in murder cases. The filing further serves as a reminder that victims in Utah have rights to a timely resolution.

Per the Sixth Amendment, the U.S. Constitution guarantees a right to a speedy trial for defendants; Utah is among the states that allow similar protections for victims.

Jeffrey Neiman, the lawyer representing Charlie Kirk’s widow, filed for a speedy trial on Jan. 16, claiming that Robinson’s legal team was causing “undue” and unwarranted delays in the case.

“Nobody believed in the importance of the United States Constitution more than Charlie Kirk,” the filing reads. “And although the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay.”

The filing further states, “The Defendant in this case is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, but he is not entitled to cause undue delay to the criminal justice process.”

Media outlet Fox 13 reported that Robinson’s attorneys have claimed in their motion to disqualify that the daughter of the deputy county attorney attended the rally when the shooting occurred. They argue that this has created a conflict of interest.

The trial is currently set for Feb. 3.

Tyler Robinson Has Been Accused of Fatally Shooting Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September 2025

While on Turning Point USA’s America Comeback Tour, Charlie Kirk stopped at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The goal was to debate with students who opposed his right-wing views.

As he was speaking about mass shootings, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck as hundreds of people stood nearby.

Kirk was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in critical condition. He passed away not long after being admitted.

Robinson was captured the day after the shooting and was charged with aggravated murder.

Speaking at the memorial weeks later, Charlie Kirk’s widow said she had forgiven Robinson.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do,” she explained. “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”