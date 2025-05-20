Charles Strouse, Legend Behind ‘Annie’ and ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ Dead at 96

Charles Strouse, the prolific composer behind Broadway classics like Annie, as well as the iconic theme song “Those Were the Days” from All in the Family, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Strouse passed away at his New York City home on May 15. He was 96.

His children, Benjamin, Nicholas, Victoria, and William Strouse, announced his death, per Broadway World. He was preceded in death by his wife, choreographer Barbara Siman, to whom he was married from 1962 until her passing in 2023.

Strouse was a talented and productive composer who made a lasting impact on American pop culture, creating memorable melodies that are still widely recognized today. From the cheerful “Put on a Happy Face” in Bye Bye Birdie to the iconic “Tomorrow” from Annie, his work resonates across genres and generations.

Anthony Warlow, Merwin Foard, and Lilla Crawford from the Broadway cast of ‘Annie’ look on as Charles Strouse blows out the candles for his 85th birthday in 2013. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

Strouse’s impact is undeniable, especially for generations of TV fans with “Those Were The Days,” the iconic opening theme song of All In The Family. The song, performed by Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton as Archie and Edith Bunker, remains one of TV’s most memorable themes.

Written with Lee Adams, the song was the opening theme for over 200 episodes of Norman Lear’s groundbreaking series.

Throughout a seven-decade career, he earned three Tony Awards for his work on Bye Bye Birdie, Applause, and Annie. Additionally, he received nominations for Golden Boy, Charlie & Algernon, Rags, and Nick & Nora, highlighting his enduring impact on the world of theater.

Beyond the Stage, Charles Strouse was a Prolific Film Score Composer

Strouse, born on June 7, 1928, in New York City, pursued his passion for music with dedication. According to his biography, he graduated from the prestigious Eastman School of Music in 1947 and continued honing his craft at the Tanglewood Music Center, where he studied under the esteemed composer Aaron Copland. Later, his journey took him to Paris, where he refined his skills under the guidance of Nadia Boulanger.

Beyond his work for the stage, Strouse made his mark in film scoring as well. His composition for Bonnie & Clyde earned him a Grammy nomination, showcasing his talent in the medium. Strouse also lent his musical expertise to There Was a Crooked Man, The Night They Raided Minsky’s, Sidney Lumet’s Just Tell Me What You Want, and the animated classic All Dogs Go to Heaven.

Strouse was honored with membership in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Theatre Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his children: Victoria, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Will Strouse.