cbs-tv-show-actress-secretly-welcomed-baby-between-seasons

A CBS TV show actress revealed she and her husband quietly welcomed her third daughter between seasons of Elsbeth.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Carra Patterson confirmed that her baby girl, Cleopatra Chyvonne Prentiss, was born on Nov. 6. She shares the newborn, as well as other daughters, Cressida and Coretta, with her husband, Ruffin Prentiss III.

“We are over the moon to introduce baby Cleopatra!” Patterson told the media outlet. “Our home is three times louder now, but Cressida and Coretta are loving their new big-sister titles and have become the cutest little helpers.”

The actress and her husband got married in May 2019. Their eldest daughter, Cressida, was born in December 2020, while their second daughter, Coretta, made her debut in February 2023.

Patterson previously starred on Elsbeth as the leading character’s best friend, Kaya Blanke. The series follows Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) as she works on cases alongside the New York Police Department.

The actress exited Elsbeth as a series regular earlier this year. “My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same,” she said in an interview with Deadline.

However, Patterson reassured fans that they will see her character again. “Fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell,” she said. “I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support.”

The CBS TV Show Actress’ Husband Previously Said Working With Her Was ‘A Blessing’

In an April 2024 Instagram post, Prentiss couldn’t help but beam about what it was like to work alongside Patterson on Elsbeth.

“In our house, we love to dance… So obviously nothing would change when we stepped on set together!” he wrote. “Such a blessing to share the screen with my wife Carra on her show!”

He then praised Preston and Pierce for welcoming him on the show with open arms. “Thank you both for making the experience so great! And thank you to everyone who tuned in last night. The love is always so appreciated!”

Prentiss previously appeared on SEAL Team, The Arrangement, and Insecure.