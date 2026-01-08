bruno-mars-4-word-message-has-fans-freaking-out.

Bruno Mars just dropped four words on social media that fans have been waiting nearly a decade for—and the internet is officially unhinged.

“My album is done,” the 40-year-old “Please Me” singer wrote on X on Jan. 5.

This marks the first official confirmation of a new solo project since 2016’s 24K Magic— the album that dominated the 2018 Grammys with six wins.

While he’s stayed in the spotlight with the smash-hit Silk Sonic duo alongside Anderson .Paak and some high-profile spots, this is Mars’ first solo album in nearly ten years, and fans were more than ready to leave the door open for it.

“Bruno, we’ve been waiting since 2016 for this moment! 10 years since 24K Magic, and the world is finally ready for a solo BM era again. You dominated 2025 with ROSÉ and Gaga, but there is nothing like a full project from you. Please don’t make us wait another week—drop the lead single and take over the charts again!” one breathless fan replied to Mars’ post on X.

“Time to put the lack of musicality industry to shame,” another fan wrote. “Omg! We are going to eat!!! Bruno Mars is back,” yet another fan gushed.

Even the X account for Rolling Stone couldn’t resist chiming in with, “need it.”

But the teasing didn’t stop there. Mars finally gave us some concrete dates to circle in red, announcing that his new album, The Romantic, officially drops on February 27. If you can’t wait that long, don’t panic—new music is hitting streaming platforms this Friday.

New music this Friday 🫂

The Romantic coming 2.27 🌹♥️



Preorder at https://t.co/ghcdaneyea pic.twitter.com/jeKK9vXbMP — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 7, 2026

To top it off, he’s hitting the road for a world tour.

“The Romantic Tour,” produced by Live Nation, features nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the U.K. Kicking off on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas, the tour stops at major venues including Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Joining Mars on all dates is his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee. Select markets will also feature opening acts like Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas.