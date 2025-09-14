boxing-legend-ricky-hatton-dead-at-46

Former world boxing champion and beloved British fighter Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

Known as “The Hitman,” Hatton won world titles in light-welterweight and welterweight. His body was discovered at his Manchester home on Sunday, according to the BBC.

“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 am today, where they found the body of a 46-year-old man,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson explained, per the outlet.

“There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” police added.

Hatton, who won 45 of 48 professional fights during his 15-year career, last competed in 2012. He claimed world titles against Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo but was defeated by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

In July, Hatton announced his return to the ring, scheduled to face Eisa Al Dah at middleweight on December 2 in Dubai. Organizers described the match as a professional bout, though it was unclear if it would be fully sanctioned.

Ricky Hatton Opened Up About Struggles with Depression in the Past

Hatton attempted a professional comeback in 2012 but lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester. He later faced Marco Antonio Barrera in a 2022 exhibition match.

Ricky Hatton in action with Vyacheslav Senchenko during their Welterweight bout at the MEN Arena on November 24, 2012, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Following his agreement to fight Barrera, Hatton opened up about his struggles with depression.

“I had no boxing. My career was over. I’d fallen out with my parents. I’d fallen out with my trainer, Billy Graham. That’s when it got to rock bottom,” he told the BBC about his 2009 defeat at the hands of Manny Pacquiao.

“I just went out on the warpath. I was suicidal. It was horrible for people to see,” he added.

Scottish journalist, broadcaster, and boxing expert Frank Gilfeather paid tribute to Hatton on social media.

“Today we remember Ricky Hatton — one of Britain’s fiercest fighters and most beloved champs,” Gilfeather wrote on Instagram. “From rising out of Manchester to becoming a multi-world title holder, Ricky’s toughness, work ethic, and tenacious spirit made him a hero.”

“His legacy in the ring — and his courage outside it — will never fade,” he concluded. “Rest in power, champ.”