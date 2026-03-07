Bodybuilder Jeff Nippard’s Fitness Influencer Fiancée Dies at 36: RIP to Stephanie Buttermore

Science-based bodybuilder Jeff Nippard is mourning the loss of his fiancée, fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore.

Nippard’s team announced Buttermore’s death in a statement shared on Instagram on March 6. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” the post revealed. “As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff.”

“She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer,” the post added.

The statement concluded with a request for privacy for Nippard.

News of Buttermore’s death came just days after her birthday on Feb. 25. Less than two weeks prior, Nippard shared a Valentine’s Day photo of the couple smiling together on his Instagram.

“Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels ❤️,” he wrote alongside the post. “Love you forever ❤️,” Buttermore wrote in the comments section.

The post has also become a place for fans of the fitness influencers to show their support in the wake of Buttermore’s death.

“Heaven gained an amazing angel. Someone who cared so deeply for others. Praying for you, Jeff, and her family,” one top comment read. “I love you, Jeff. I can’t imagine what you’re going through. Prayers for you,” another comment read.

Stephanie Buttermore Took a Step Back From Social Media in 2024

Before her death, Buttermore was a successful fitness influencer who had recently decided to step away from social media in May 2024. At the time, she announced she had decided to protect her mental health. She explained that her anxiety had become “crippling.” However, after taking a break, her mental health became “the best it’s ever been.”

With 525,000 Instagram followers and over 1 million YouTube subscribers, Stephanie Buttermore was known for creating content focused on women’s health, body positivity, and intuitive eating. According to her YouTube channel, she was also a cancer research scientist with a Ph.D. in pathology and cell biology, specializing in the molecular mechanisms of ovarian cancer.

Meanwhile, Nippard and Buttermore announced their engagement in October 2022. Nippard shared that their relationship began after he messaged her on social media, saying the two “immediately formed a friendship.”

“We started Skyping for 3-4 hours every day for about a month (no joke) until I went to visit her in Florida from Canada,” Nippard wrote at the time. “Our first date was a shoulder workout, and I will never forget it 😂.”

Over the 2025 holidays, the couple shared a sweet post “celebrating 8M subs on YouTube.” He also teased that they were collaborating on a cookbook.

Stephanie Buttermore was 36.