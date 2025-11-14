bodybuilder-and-nutritionist-influencer-dies-at-39-after-falling-from-apartment-building

A popular nutritionist and bodybuilder influencer died after falling from her apartment building’s roof, according to authorities.

Diana Arêas was found dead on Thursday in her complex’s common area in Campos, north of Rio de Janeiro, according to Brazilian outlet J3News.

Earlier that day, the 39-year-old influencer, who had 200,000 Instagram followers, was hospitalized after first responders found her with lacerations all over her body at her apartment. Arêas was treated at the hospital but left without medical clearance, according to authorities.

Just hours later, police reported that her body had been found.

Police have provided limited information about her death, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

Stunned Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Bodybuilder and Nutritionist Influencer

Arêas was a well-known social media personality who shared bodybuilding and nutrition advice focused on “transforming bodies and minds,” as stated on her Instagram profile. Her account featured multitudes of videos and photos of her working out and posing in bikinis.

Her profile also indicates she competed in several bodybuilding competitions.

Five days before her death, her final post advertised an upcoming summer challenge, encouraging followers to join. The post has since received numerous tributes from fans of the influencer.

“I can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in peace, beautiful,” one fan wrote. “I can’t believe it,” a second stunned fan added.

“Rest in peace, my friend. May you calm your soul down there with our father. Sorry we couldn’t help you,” another onlooker wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.