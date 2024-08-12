Body of 20-Year-Old Woman Recovered From Grand Canyon, 3rd Death at Park This Week

A third death in one week has been reported at the Grand Canyon as authorities recovered the body of a 20-year-old woman.

According to the National Park Service, the body was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 6 below Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive following a multi-day search. Park rangers recovered the body, which was located approximately 150 ft. below the rim. It was then transported to the rim and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The individual was identified as Leticia A. Castillo, a 20-year-old woman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was believed to have entered the Grand Canyon on or around Saturday, Aug. 3.

“Since July 31, the Grand Canyon Search and Rescue team has handled three technical rescue recoveries,” the National Park Service further revealed about the death. “Despite facing inclement weather and hazardous terrain, the team has undertaken significant risks to complete these missions.”

On Aug. 2, a BASE jumper’s body was recovered after they made a jump from Yavaaid Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The body was then found approximately 500 feet below the rim, along with a deployed parachute.

The name of the victim was withheld pending a positive identification.

On July 31, the rangers also recovered the body of Abel Joseph Mejia. He was from Hickory, North Carolina after he fell near Pipe Creek Overlook. He was discovered 1/4 mile west of the overlook and 400ft below.

Multiple Deaths Occurred at Grand Canyon National Park in Late June and Early July

Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon National Park is dealing with multiple investigations into the deaths of two hikers that occurred in late June and early July.

On July 1, the National Park Service confirmed that a hiker died on the River Trail. The then semi-conscious hiker was discovered approximately halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

The hiker became unresponsive shortly thereafter. although bystanders initiated CPR and three National Park Service (NPS) paramedics responded, the attempts were unsuccessful.

The hiker has been identified as Scott Sims, 69, of Austin, Texas. He was attempting to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay via the South Kaibab Trail.

In a separate statement, the National Park Service also confirmed the death of a Grand Canyon National Park hiker.

“On July 7 at approximately 2 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail, approximately 100 feet below the Bright Angel Trailhead,” the statement reads.

“Bystanders initiated CPR as Xanterra Fire and Security and National Park Service (NPS) medical personnel responded from the rim. All attempts by bystanders, Xanterra, and NPS personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. The hiker was a 50-year-old male from San Angelo Texas who was attempting to reach the rim from an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens.”

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. However, there has yet to be any additional information about the death.