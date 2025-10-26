Blondie’s Debbie Harry Reveals the Actress She Wants to Portray Her in Biopic

Given Hollywood’s current obsession with music biopics, Blondie’s iconic Debbie Harry finally chimed in on who she’d ideally tap to channel her on the silver screen.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 80-year-old named her ideal choice to play her in an upcoming Blondie biopic. The film is one of two about the band currently in development, with Aftersun filmmaker Charlotte Wells attached.

“If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven,” Harry told the outlet. “I just think she’s a great actor, and she could do anything.”

The Sunday Times also reported that a documentary about the trailblazing band is in the works.

Meanwhile, it seems the Thunderbolts star is in agreement with Harry.

Pugh had previously expressed interest in playing Harry on the big screen during a 2020 interview at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, according to Entertainment Weekly.

When asked which celebrity she’d like to portray in a possible biopic, the 29-year-old actress replied, “Blondie, just because she’s so cool.”

Florence Pugh, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Turns out, Harry isn’t the only legendary singer Pugh wants to embody. “I grew up pretending I was Dusty Springfield ’cause she had a really low voice, and I was like, ‘Hey, I have a low voice too,'” she said, adding, “Those two.”

Why Florence Pugh Might be the Perfect Choice for a Debbie Harry Biopic

Now seems like the perfect moment to cast Pugh, 29, as Harry, who rose to fame at 30 with Blondie’s debut single, “X Offender.”

The Midsommar star also has pipes. Pugh already demonstrated her singing ability in the 2023 film A Good Person, directed by her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.

Blondie will release a new album, High Noon, next year, as reported by The Sunday Times. Harry discussed this period in her career, stating, “I don’t have as much endurance, but I can focus my energy a lot better. The new album — we really put it out on that one.”

Despite being 80 years young, Harry revealed she never tires of performing two particular Blondie hits: “Heart of Glass” and “Rapture.”

“You do songs so many times that it becomes mechanical. With those two songs, for me, it’s never mechanical,” she revealed.