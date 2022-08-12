How Blake Lively Reacted To Ryan Reynolds Buying An English Soccer Team Without Telling Her: ‘Not Good’

Ryan Reynolds is in the soccer business. He and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney are co-owners of Wrexham AFC, a club in the fifth tier of English soccer. What does Blake Lively think of her husband’s venture? Reynolds recently revealed her side of the story.

Ryan Reynolds Owns A Soccer Team

In a situation mentioned on Ted Lasso, Reynolds and McElhenney own a Welsh soccer team. The pair purchased the club in 2020 in hopes of helping it rise through the ranks of soccer, but it’s obviously not been easy.

How Does Blake Lively Feel?

In an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest hosted by McElhenney, Reynolds discussed how their friendship and the whole soccer investment came to be. They met when, as Reynolds puts it, “I kind of slid into your DMs.” Reynolds saw the season 13 finale of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and was so moved he had to congratulate its star. The Deadpool star was especially touched by a black and white dance sequence through which McElhenney’s character, Mac, expresses his journey to accept his own sexuality.

“I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might’ve bought half of a fifth-tier national football team in Wales.” McElhenney asks what Lively’s reaction was to all of this.

“Not good Rob, no. We’re still working through that one,” Reynolds comically says. While he’s obviously jesting, it’s not hard to imagine Lively being quite shocked by news like this. That being said, Lively and Reynolds haven’t split up over it or anything like that. On Valentine’s Day, she posted a photo of Reynolds with the caption “Find me a better friend…I’ll wait.”

All For A Documentary

Reynolds and McElhenney’s investment in the team is all part of a new docuseries chronicling their journey. Welcome to Wrexham debuts on August 24 on FX and Hulu. The series is largely inspired by the excellent Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die, which followed the Sunderland AFC as it cratered down the ranks of English soccer. This one should be a tad more pleasant—it even captures Reynolds’ and McElhenney’s first time meeting in person.

RELATED: George Clooney Could Be The Latest Hollywood Star To Buy A British Soccer Team

The crew began filming in December 2020 and continued working for at least a year gathering footage alone. One can’t help but wonder if Lively will make an appearance or two as well.

More From Suggest