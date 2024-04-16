billie-eilish-sparks-romance-rumors-after-kissing-female-youtuber-quenlin-blackwell-at-coachella

Since stepping into the music industry, star singer Billie Eilish has always done things her way. And her way has been keeping most of her life private. But recently the singer gave fans a peek into her love life. Eilish recently performed at Coachella and on her set list was a new LGBT song.

Following the performance, Eilish planted a kiss on popular female YouTuber, Quenlin Blackwell.

“Billie Eilish is leaning into the fact that she’s into girls. Planting a kiss on a female YouTuber at Coachella … and smacking the gal’s a** while she’s at it,” TMZ wrote.

Billie Eilish Speaks About Adjusting to Fame

Eilish has been in the industry for a long time. She quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the biggest stars in music. But in a 2023 interview with Sirius XM radio, Eilish said she had a tough time adjusting to the fame.

“I think that for the last many, many years, I’ve just been honestly too afraid to go out or do anything or be seen anywhere ’cause I just didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said.

“I think I’m coming more out of my shell, and I’m letting myself try to have fun and see the kind of things that I can do.”

Billie Details Working With Her Brother

Eilish has gained a lot of success in the music industry in a very short time. But did you know that several of her hit songs have her brother Finneas credited as a writer? One of those songs “What Was I Made For?” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eilish says that she and her brother collaborating on several of her hits often leaves people stunned.

“I was watching the footage that we have of the making of ‘What Was I Made For?’ because we filmed the entire writing process,” she said.

“And I was with a friend of mine. She was like, ‘Dude, it is so insane that you are siblings that you work together like this and that you can be this professional and this collaborative and this respectful of each other and have such a good dynamic — and you’re siblings.’ And it really made me think, like, ‘Wow, that’s really lucky.’”