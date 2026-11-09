Bill Cosby Possibly Facing Arrest

Bill Cosby could face another legal battle, as one of his sexual assault accusers seeks an arrest warrant over an alleged failure to comply with court orders connected to a $59.25 million civil judgment.

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According to TMZ, Donna Motsinger has asked a judge to hold the 89-year-old comedian in contempt of court. She claims Cosby has failed to pay any portion of the judgment and has ignored requests to disclose information about his finances, including his bank accounts, income and assets.

Motsinger’s request follows an October 9 court order that required Cosby to provide the financial information and pay $1,560 in sanctions within 10 days. She alleges that he ignored both requirements.

Bill Cosby Could Be Arrested

The accuser now wants the judge to issue an arrest warrant if Cosby fails to appear in court. She also seeks fines of up to $1,000 and five days in jail for each alleged violation. Additionally, she wants $3,284 to cover her legal fees and court-related costs.

Motsinger has also asked the judge to keep Cosby behind bars if the court finds him in contempt and he continues to disregard its orders.

The dispute stems from a March 2026 civil trial in which a jury found Cosby liable for drugging and sexually assaulting Motsinger in 1972. The jury awarded her $19.25 million in compensatory damages and another $40 million in punitive damages, bringing the total judgment to $59.25 million.

Cosby subsequently challenged the verdict and sought a new trial. However, a judge rejected his request in May. His appeal remains pending.

According to the outlet, the court has scheduled a hearing on the contempt request for January 2027.