Bhad Bhabie Spotted Hugging, Kissing Boyfriend Following Abuse Allegations

Earlier this month Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, posted some disturbing Instagram stories. The stories showed her ex-boyfriend, Le Vaughn, physically abusing her.

But the drama doesn’t seem to be stopping the social media star from continuing her relationship with Le Vaughn. TMZ caught the love bird showing PDA this past weekend.

Bhad Bhabie Spotted Out With Her Child's Father amid domestic violence allegations pic.twitter.com/NLZI8sImHz — 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒𝐑𝐈𝐁 (@thenewsrib01) July 21, 2024

Bhad Bhabie, Le Vaughn Engage in PDA

“Well, now we know … Bhad Bhabie is passing off the beating she took at the hands of her boyfriend/baby daddy as one bad night because they’re back together in a big way,” the outlet wrote.

“Our TMZ Celebrity Tour bus rolled past Avra restaurant in Bev Hills Saturday and saw the 2 nearby hugging and smooching. Their baby was at home, and this was clearly date night.”

Viral Star Responds to Backlash

In the footage posted by Bregoli, she is seen being shoved to the ground and knelt on by her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn. The rapper also posted pics of her swollen black eyes and facial bruises from the alleged assault but has since deleted them from her account.

“It’s honestly really sad,” read one screenshot she posted. “But unfortunately this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that.”

Bregoli claimed that she and LV were no longer together back in May, just two months after the birth of their daughter Kali. In another now-deleted post, she wrote, “This man thinks he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.”

Fans and critics alike took to social media to comment on the state of affairs for Bhad Bhabie. But she clapped back at those comments by elaborating on her situation.

“I wasn’t gonna speak on this but who said I was staying? What about that post that made y’all think I’m staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he’s gonna get help?

“I’m so confused,” she concluded. “And apparently so are y’all.”

Apparently, she’s had had a change of heart since then.