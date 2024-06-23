Ben Affleck Says Fame From Romance With Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Worst of Both Worlds’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a long history together. The two began dating in the early 2000s. It became one of the most highly-publicized relationships, that led to their 2002 engagement. Unfortunately, they postponed the wedding before they ultimately split in 2004.

The publicity of Ben and Jen’s relationship was arguably the first of its kind. When describing the nature of their relationship, Affleck described it as the worst of both worlds.

Ben Affleck Gets Candid on the Price of Fame

“I remember feeling like it was the worst of both worlds,” Affleck said in an interview for Entertainment Weekly. “I always viewed it that the tax you paid to get the chance to do this work was to sacrifice your private life, and people were going to have a license to make sport of you to some degree.”

With the boom of social media and media consumption overall, the news cycle runs 24/7. But things were not always this way. When Ben and Jen began dating in the early 2000s, the coverage of celebrity couples was still fairly moderate. Affleck notes that the boom of coverage during his and Lopez’s first fling took a lot of getting used to.

“Jennifer and I happened to be together at a time where the whole industry of celebrity journalism if you want to call it that, sort of exploded,” he added.

“But I thought, ‘S***, this is really not how I had hoped to go, where I’m going to be, what? Famous for being an a**hole or a failure and not able to work?’ I can’t think of a worse outcome.”

Jennifer Lopez Feeling Anguish Over Rumored Divorce

Lopez was struggling to sell tickets for her upcoming This Is Me Tour. It led to her canceling several dates on the tour. Things took an even more daunting turn for the worse on May 31. Concert promoter Live Nation announced that Lopez would be canceling her tour to focus on time with her family. This came amid rumors of her and Ben heading for a divorce.

Amid all of the drama surrounding her life right now, one source says that Lopez is relieved that the tour is canceled. However, another source shut down that claim.

“[The new album was all about Ben and their love story. It is humiliating that it’s over already after just two years,” one source close to the situation shared.

“She’s been crying all the time, going from anger to despair to delusion and even having panic attacks. She’s saying she can’t imagine a scenario where she can exist without Ben in her life, which is putting a ton of pressure on him.”