Beloved Drummer Richard Andrew Dead at 58, Cause of Death Revealed

Beloved drummer and Underground Lovers bandmate Richard Andrew has passed away following a battle with metastatic lung cancer. He was 58 years old.

Andrew’s family took to his Facebook account to announce the news. “Our beautiful Richard John Andrew died at around 5.25 a.m., this morning. His death, as he was in life, was epic. He left this world, face to face with his wife, Nicolette, as she sang their song ‘Do you Realise’ by The Flaming Lips. We are all heartbroken though relieved that our sweet prince is finally free.”

Days before his death, Richard Andrew revealed he had not only married his longtime love Nicolette Powell but had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

“I was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic lung cancer, which has been a billy cart ride down shit street, for the last little while,” Andrew shared. “I am in excellent spirits with a fantastic support team and completely surrounded by love. More love than I know what to do with, for which I am eternally grateful.”

Richard Andrew also explained that battling cancer had been a “massive learning curve” for him. “It has all been a massive learning curve about my life, the nature of cancer and, above all, an immense amount of gratitude to all the people I love and the fantastic life I’m managed to live, for the past 58 years.”

Andrew said he was completely reconciled to whatever the future is. However, he admitted that the future was probably quite limited for him. “I cannot overstate enough what an honour and a privilege it has been to know you all over the last 58 years, and to have lived the most incredible, incredible life.”

Underground Lovers Pays Tribute to Richard Andrew Following His Death

Following Richard Andrew’s passing, Underground Lovers took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late bandmate and beloved drummer.

“Goodbye Rich, you charming beautiful, funny, extraordinary man,” the band declared. “You guided the ship in seas sometimes hazardous and took us places that were mesmerising and out of this world. How many times after a show we would look at each other spent and laugh “ what the —:: happened?” …Shows with you were always like dreams.”

The bandmates also stated that they and Richard Andrew were “instinctive together,” with no words, just doing. “Every gig a one off, a transformative experience. I’ll miss you Rich. I’ll miss that wild energy and the genuine love we had for each other. We made great music together and we laughed a lot. There is so much more I want to say but I’m too hurt.”