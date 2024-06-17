beloved-country-music-figure-jeremy-tepper-dies-of-heart-attack-at-60

Jeremy Tepper, a beloved country music figure, has reportedly passed away at the age of 60 after suffering from a heart attack.

Stevie Van Zandt, the guitarist of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and the founder of Underground Garage, which is the parent platform for Tepper’s radio show, announced Tepper’s passing on X (formerly Twitter).

“Lost my good friend Jeremy Tepper last night,” Van Zandt shared. “An incredibly tragic loss so young. He ran my Outlaw Country station on SiriusXM brilliantly. It is actually quite a complicated format and he made it look easy. Our deepest love and condolences to Laura and his family and friends.”

Lost my good friend Jeremy Tepper last night. An incredibly tragic loss so young. He ran my Outlaw Country station on SiriusXM brilliantly. It is actually quite a complicated format and he made it look easy. Our deepest love and condolences to Laura and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WA8tj3kkA1 — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) June 15, 2024

Tepper was the frontman of the band World Famous Blue Jays. He also co-founded the Diesel Only record label in 1990 and has worked as a journalist and editor for various music publications. At one point, he was the editor of the Journal of Country Music. He was also the country music critic of Pulse! Magazine.

Jeremy Tepper organized the annual Outlaw Country Cruise as well. He joined Sirius as format manager for the Outlaw Country channel in 2004. The platform shared a special tribute on its own X account.

“Jeremy Tepper, a beloved member of SiriusXM, profoundly influenced us with his unwavering dedication to music and innovative spirit,” the post reads. “His contributions, in shaping Outlaw Country and Willie’s Roadhouse, are beyond measure. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”

Jeremy Tepper’s Wife Revealed More Details About His Sudden Death

Meanwhile, Jeremy Tepper’s wife, Laura Cantrell, opened up about how he unexpectedly passed away. She revealed the heart attack occurred on Friday, June 14, in Jackson Heights, New York.

“I am heartbroken to share the news of the passing of my husband, Jeremy Tepper, who died suddenly today of a heart attack here in Jackson Heights,” Cantrell wrote in a Facebook post.

Cantrell also described Jeremy Tepper as an amazing, unique person as well as a loving father, son, brother, and friend.

“[He] was close with so many of you, especially his many friends in the music world,” she continued. “We will share more soon about plans to celebrate his life, but we are devastated by this unimaginable loss and ask for privacy and time to grieve.”

Tepper and Cantrell have been married since 1997. she is also a country singer-songwriter and DJ from Nashville.

Besides his wife, Tepper is also survived by his daughter, Bella.