Beloved ’60s Singer Lou Christie Dead at 82

Singer Lou Christie, known for his 60s hits “Lightnin’ Strikes” and “Rhapsody in the Rain,” has died.

Videos by Suggest

Christie passed away at home in Pittsburgh after a brief illness, his wife Francesca told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved brother, Lou Christie, who left us after a brief illness,” the Sacco family wrote on the singer’s Instagram on Wednesday.

“He was cherished not only by his family and close friends, but also by countless fans whose lives he touched with his kindness and generosity, artistic and musical talent, humor, and spirit. His absence leaves a profound void in all our hearts,” his family added.

Christie was 82.

Christie, whose given name is Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco, was born in 1943 and grew up in Glenwillard, a suburb of Pittsburgh. After graduating from high school in 1961, he moved to New York to start his music career.

In 1963, Christie had two modest hits. “The Gypsy Cried” reached No. 24 on the Hot 100 in March. “Two Faces Have I” climbed to No. 6 in June, according to Billboard.

Lou Christie Gets His Breakthrough with ‘Lightnin’ Strikes’

In 1966, Christie achieved his breakthrough when “Lightnin’ Strikes” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. The song’s chorus, often considered its standout feature, included backing vocals from Bernadette Carroll, Peggy Santiglia, and Denise Ferri of The Delicates.

The following month brought another hit with the controversial “Rhapsody in the Rain,” which reached No. 16 on the charts. However, its airplay was initially limited due to its provocative lyrics at the time.

“We were makin’ out in the rain/ And in this car, our love went much too far,” Christie crooned. The lyrics were considered provocative in the pre-WAP era of 1966.

Of course, the lyrics were changed to be more radio-friendly.

“We fell in love in the rain/ And you and I were feelin’ no pain,” the sanitized lyrics go.

With backing vocals from Lesley Gore and others, Christie also reached No. 10 in October 1969 with “I’m Gonna Make You Mine.” He later had another hit in 1974 with his version of “Beyond the Blue Horizon,” after transitioning to country music.

He is survived by his wife, a former British beauty queen he married in 1971, and their daughter, Bianca. Their son, Christopher, passed away in 2014 at the age of 46 in a motorcycle accident.











