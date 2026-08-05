‘American Idol’ Singer Pregnant With 1st Child

Pia Toscano, a singer who once appeared on American Idol, recently announced she is pregnant with her first child.

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During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Toscano, who appeared on Season 10 of American Idol, confirmed that she and her husband, Carmen Educate, will welcome their daughter in December.

“We found out we were pregnant on April 13th,” she explained. “Which made the moment even more special because 13 has always been my angel number connected to my Grandpa Jay.”

The singer also shared, “It felt like such a meaningful sign and made an already emotional moment feel even more personal. It was truly one of the most emotional moments of my life. At first, it didn’t feel real, but with every milestone, it has started to sink in more and more.”

Toscano then spoke about how she and Educate told their loved ones, noting that sharing the news has been “incredibly special” for them.

“After such a long and meaningful journey to get here, being able to share this news with the people who have supported us along the way meant so much,” she continued. “The very next day after finding out, I had to hop on a plane to Mexico City to do a tour with Andrea Bocelli, so I immediately went into work mode.”

The Singer Detailed Her Pregnancy Journey

Continuing to speak about her pregnancy, the American Idol singer said things have gone smoothly for her and the baby.

“Overall, I’ve been incredibly grateful that the pregnancy has been pretty smooth,” she shared. “The first trimester came with a lot of fatigue, but thankfully I didn’t experience any nausea.”

Toscano went on to praise her husband for being with her every step of the way. “My husband has been amazing throughout this entire experience,” she said. “He’s the best cook, and he has made sure I’m well-fed, comfortable and always laughing. Having his support has made this journey even more special.”

Regarding her cravings, Toscano said she’s been mainly wanting to eat salty and sweet foods. “I remember pineapple with tortilla chips being a big one for me,” she pointed out. “Right now, I’m loving an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese, and my sweet tooth has definitely grown.”

The couple married in late 2024.