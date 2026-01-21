Amanda Knox Is Feuding With One A-Lister Over Cancel Culture Comments

Amanda Knox is surprisingly feuding with one Hollywood A-lister over his comments about cancel culture.

During a recent interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Matt Damon suggested being canceled is worse than being in prison.

“I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever and then come out and say, ‘No, but I paid my debt. Like, we’re done. Can we be done?’” Damon said. “Like, the thing about getting kind of excoriated publicly like that, it just never ends. And it’s the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave.”

It’s something that Knox, who served four years for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, before being acquitted, took issue with. She took to social media to blast the celebrity.

“Another thing Matt Damon could have run by me before putting out into the world,” she wrote on X.

“Yeah, well, literally going to jail…not so good,” wrote journalist Katherine Brodsky in the comments. “But frankly, given that some of these ‘cancelled’ people have taken their own lives, yeah, maybe they would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months and be done with it — instead, there’s no end to it. No coming back. No being ‘square.’”

“People commit suicide in prison, too,” Knox later responded

“Amanda is unfamiliar with the word some!” one person commented.

“You’re missing the point,” Knox also wrote. “You don’t get to go to prison in secret. It comes with its own stigma and lasting trauma. You don’t just get to ‘be done with it,’ personally or socially.”

Amanda Knox Speaks Out

It’s not the first time that Knox has condemned Matt Damon. She called out the actor and director Tom McCarthy for the film Stillwater, which was inspired by Know’s own story.

During an August 2021 interview with Variety, Knox expressed her issues with the film.

“Wrongful convictions don’t just happen to the individual. They happen to a whole network of human beings who love this person and know that they’re innocent and fight for their innocence,” she explained.

“I don’t think that the filmmakers can honestly say that they went far enough away from my case so that it wouldn’t be recognizably my case,” she told the outlet. “And I think that that’s clear in all of the coverage where everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is recognizably the Amanda Knox case.’ And from that audiences can then draw conclusions about me, whether or not those conclusions are accurate or not.”

She added: “The question that Tom McCarthy really has to ask himself is, is it responsible to keep recycling that same story when we know what the consequences of that can be?”

“There’s been this ongoing idea that, ‘Well, as long as we call it fiction, then no one would honestly apply the ideas or feelings or conclusions that I bring with my imagination to the story to the real person,’” she also explained. “And that’s simply not true.”

Knox concluded at the time, “And then Matt Damon and the director can walk away with a great story in their pocket, but meanwhile, I’m still living with the consequences of people thinking that I am somehow involved in this crime that I am not involved in.”