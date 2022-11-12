Alanis Morissette Slams Music Industry: ‘Rife With Anti-Woman Sentiment’

Dozens of music’s biggest stars gathered for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, but Alanis Morissette wasn’t one of them. The singer took to Instagram to explain how “an overarching anti-woman sentiment” forced her to bow out of her planned performance.

Alanis Morissette Dropped Out Of Olivia Rodrigo Duet

This year, Carly Simon was one of the stars being honored with a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Olivia Rodrigo took the stage to belt out Simon’s hit song “You’re So Vain,” but according to Morissette, she was also supposed to take part in the performance.

According to Variety, the singer did show up for rehearsals and was listed on all in-house schedules for the event, but Morissette pulled out at the last minute. There are conflicting stories about why she dropped out of the show, but Morissette appeared to blame the show’s production team.

Morissette posted a lengthy Instagram story explaining her absence, first making sure to emphasize how much she admired Simon, Rodrigo, and the other female artists who performed, presented, or were honored at the event.

Morissette: ‘Hollywood Has Been Notorious For Its Disrespect Of The Feminine’

However, Morrissette soon revealed why she refused to participate in the planned performance. “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she wrote.

The singer explained that she “tolerated it” because she wanted to connect with audiences.”I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so,” Morissette wrote. “It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

Others Claim Morissette ‘Struggled’ To Sing Carly Simon Song And Walked Out

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” Morissette concluded. While her message seems like a pretty pointed jab at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s production crew, others claim Morissette “struggled with the song” and ultimately walked out.

Representatives for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have not responded to Morissette’s comments, but as the singer said, the music industry is “rife” with the sort of behavior she described in her Instagram story.

