Reese Witherspoon Swears By This Hydrating Lip Balm That Fills In Fine Lines

As many of us did in the past year, Reese Witherspoon pared down her makeup collection and revamped her skincare routine. As a result, the Hollywood A-lister switched her focus to clean beauty products and discovered Biossance, a clean, sustainable beauty brand. Now a Biossance ambassador, Witherspoon regularly spreads her love for Biossance’s must-have products.

A recent Instagram story showed the actress and entrepreneur relaxing poolside. But, a hidden treasure was spotted in her photo: Biossance’s Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm. And it had fans buzzing!

With her unabashed love for a good lipstick, it’s no wonder Witherspoon’s show-stunning anti-aging lip balm had fans swooning. When it comes to lips, Witherspoon knows how to rock them.

From her Pink Punch Elizabeth Arden collaboration to her fierce red lip for her Vogue shoot, there’s no doubt she knows her stuff.

At just $14 a tube, we’re just as excited to try Witherspoon’s favorite hydrating lip balm.

Biossance’s Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm

In addition to being backed by Hollywood’s most beloved sweetheart, the anti-aging lip balm is also clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Biossance’s lip balm combines natural and effective ingredients for nourishment, hydration, and super-plump lips. Hydrating hyaluronic acid and sugarcane-derived squalane work together to deliver a gentle boost of hydration to the skin. Moreover, ceramides protect your lips from moisture loss, reducing the appearance of fine lines. Wakame algae give the lip balm a plumping effect that provides lasting fullness.

What Others Are Saying About Biossance

It’s no surprise Witherspoon’s top pick for an ultra-hydrating lip balm is having a buzzworthy effect with shoppers.

Among reviewers, the red-carpet-worthy pick even got referred to as “magic potion.” The reviewer went on to say, “This lip balm is seriously amazing. I have tried many products on my lips, and nothing compares to this. My lips will stay smooth and moisturized overnight even.”

Biossance’s rose lip balm has also been dubbed the “holy grail” among customers due to its moisture-rich formula. In addition, reviewers are loving the balm’s non-greasy, hydrating texture. Shoppers have even claimed it is the only lip balm that has fully healed their lips of dryness. One noted, “It’s the first lip balm to completely heal my bottom lip which would crack in the same spot due to dryness.”

Plus, you can pair it with another of Witherspoon’s favorites, Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, as part of your daily clean beauty regime for pure radiance.

So, thank you, Reese. You’ve done it again.