A star from a beloved ABC sitcom just came out as bisexual for Pride Month, and fans are here for it.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons played Lily on Modern Family. Her character was the adopted daughter of Mitchell (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (played by Eric Stonestreet).

Anderson-Emmons came out as bisexual this Pride Month by sharing an Instagram video where she mouthed a well-known line from the popular ABC sitcom. The line comes from a scene in a restaurant where other characters try to explain to Lily that she’s Vietnamese. However, she doesn’t understand and instead confidently says, “I’m gay!”

“People keep joking so much [about] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” Anderson-Emmons wrote over the footage. “Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #pride,” she wrote alongside the fun clip.

Modern Family Fans Show Their Support After ABC Sitcom Star Comes Out as Bisexual

Of course, the star’s over 1.5 million followers were quick to jump to the comment section to show their support for the 18-year-old.

“Coming out to this audio is truly iconic,” one fan wrote. “’Honey, you are not gay, you are just confused'” another fan added, quoting Mitchell’s comeback to Lily when she said she made her famous declaration. “Omgggg Cam and Mitch would be so happy,” a third fan wrote.

“omg she’s ACTUALLY gay i call it full circle,” yet another fan chimed in.

Anderson-Emmons played Lily for nine seasons of Modern Family. She joined the show in Season 3, replacing Ella and Jaden Hiller, who played Lily as a baby. Her performance as Lily was one of the key elements that helped make Modern Family a classic, making her a fan favorite.