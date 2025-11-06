A Music ‘Great’ Has Died of Respiratory Failure: Paulina Tamayo Was 60

Internationally beloved Ecuadorian singer Paulina Tamayo has died, just weeks after releasing her latest single.

Videos by Suggest

The news of her passing was shared on her official Instagram account on October 21.

“The Great of Ecuador, a legend of our music, leaves us a legacy that will live on forever. Her voice remains in the heart of an entire country,” the post read in Spanish. “Thank you for everything, eternal Paulina, forever the Great of Ecuador.”

Metro Ecuador reported the “Callecita de Amor” singer died of respiratory failure. Tamayo was 60.

In her final social media post before her passing, dated October 12, Paulina Tamayo wrote, “All of a sudden I sing… it must be because I love you.” The post featured her singing in a cozy cabin with a snowy backdrop.

🎵 “De pronto canto… será porque te amo 🎶”, escribió Paulina Tamayo en su última publicación, dejándonos una vez más el eco de su voz cálida, poderosa y llena de vida.



🇪🇨 Hoy, el país despide a “La Grande del Ecuador”, pero su música seguirá latiendo en cada rincón del país y… pic.twitter.com/xFuzsp08Ve — Ecuadorplay (@EcuadorPlay) October 21, 2025

Born in Quito, Ecuador, on April 14, 1965, Tamayo joined Don Ernesto Albán’s renowned theater company at age seven. According to her official biography, she spent the next twelve years there mastering her craft.

She performed with artists like Alci Acosta, Roberto Carlos, Juan Gabriel, and El Greco. Tamayo released 15 albums and toured internationally, including a 2015 U.S. tour. Her other songs included “Parece Mentira” and “Amor, Dolor.”

Her latest single, “Mi Pelagria,” was released on September 8.

Paulina Tamayo’s Son Pays Tribute to His Mother: ‘The Love of My Life’

Tamayo’s son Willie posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a photo of them embracing.

“The love of my life, my example, my inspiration, and my greatest pride,” he wrote in Spanish.”Your voice, your art, and your light will remain forever in the history of Ecuador, but above all, in the hearts of those of us who had the privilege of loving you.”

“Thank you for so much, for your endless dedication, for your strength, and for teaching me that life is sung with the soul,” he added. “Your presence will be eternal, Mommy. I don’t know how I’ll be able to continue without your physical presence, but it comforts me that you have always lived in my heart.”

“Your legacy will live on forever. I love you, my Great One of Ecuador; now you are THE GREAT ONE IN HEAVEN,” Willie concluded.