’80s Pop Star Cancels Concert Due to ‘Back and Hip Pain’

Samantha Fox, the British singer best known for her 80s hit “I Wanna Have Some Fun,” has canceled one of her rare U.S. appearances.

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She shared the news in an Instagram post.

“I’m truly so upset about doing this I think in 40 years this is only the 3rd time I’ve had to cancel a show 😥 getting the right treatment now but the worst is the pain , love you Foxys , I’ll be fighting fit soon love Sammy ❤️,” she wrote.

The post included a statement from the “Touch Me (I Want Your Body)” singer.

“It is with great heartbreak and regret that I have had to accept that I will be unable to appear at Hard Rock Live in Florida on August 28, 2026,” the statement read. “I’ve been struggling with ongoing back and hip pain for some time and following professional medical advice, making a long-haul journey is simply not possible.”

“Anyone who knows me, knows how much performing means to me, and how much I love being on stage with you all. I absolutely hate letting my fans down, as well as everyone who has worked so hard and was looking forward to the show. I was genuinely so excited to be back performing in America, which makes having to withdraw even more heartbreaking.”

Fox added that she was “truly sorry” to have to miss the performance, which is set to include other 80s freestyle singers including Jody Whatley, Expose, and No Mercy.

“This isn’t goodbye America, I am determined to get myself properly fit and well, and I very much hope to return to the USA for a live show again very soon.”

One angry fan commented, sharing their disappointment, and Fox laid down a brutal truth about touring as a musician at her level.

“You need to come back to Chicago to make up for that show as well. It was half done. It always seems like you are in some random country like turkey or Poland but when it comes to the USA which is an important country you rarely come,” the fan wrote.

“France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania , Latvia, Finland, Lithuania , Poland , and many more how lucky am I to live in Europe and visit all this amazing countries 😍,” Fox wrote. “Promoters find it VERY expensive to fly 8 People !!! To USA 😄”