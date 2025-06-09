’70s Rock Musician and Producer Bob Andrews Has Died

Bob Andrews, veteran keyboard player and producer who influenced the New Wave sound as part of Graham Parker’s backing band The Rumour, has died.

Andrews passed away in New Mexico on Thursday, June 5, from an unspecified cancer. End-of-life doula Jenifer Fox was by his side, according to the local outlet Taos News. He was 75.

Andrews was a key but often overlooked figure in the New Wave movement of the late 1970s. He fronted The Rumour, a band that also backed Graham Parker.

Graham Parker confirmed his friend and bandmate’s death on social media.

“My dear friend Bob Andrews, keyboard player in the Rumour has died. So deeply saddened by this news,” Parker wrote on X.

Sad news. RIP Bob Andrews, keyboard player extraordinaire with Brinsley Schwarz and Graham Parker & the Rumour, and producer (Jona Lewie, The Bluebells, The La’s and more), who has passed away aged 75.



📸 Bob (left) with Brinsley Schwarz in Amsterdam, 1974 (Gijsbert Hanekroot). pic.twitter.com/0BiOPtzz5U — Stars and Cars (@Superstar_Cars) June 7, 2025

Before joining The Rumour, Andrews was a member of the band Brinsley Schwarz, which also featured the group’s namesake and Nick Lowe. During his time with the band, they recorded the original version of “What’s So Funny (‘Bout Peace, Love, and Understanding),” a track Andrews also produced.

Bob Andrews Produced One of the Biggest ‘One-Hit Wonders’ of the ’80s.

In 1979, Parker gained fame with his album Squeezing Out Sparks, while The Rumour released their own record on Stiff Records, featuring the hits “Emotional Traffic” and “Frozen Years.”

I took these photos of Graham Parker & The Rumour on September 10, 1978 at Sydney’s State Theatre, on their first tour of Australia. Bob Andrews, the keyboardist, died today at 75. RIP, Bob. pic.twitter.com/xfb298sxJb — Lyndon Sharp (@lyndons) June 7, 2025

Andrews also produced Carlene Carter’s debut album while she was married to Nick Lower.

However, Andrews found his biggest success as a producer with the late ’80s Liverpool group The La’s. Their song “There She Goes” became a classic one-hit wonder—instantly memorable, frequently covered, and now often used in commercials and film.

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to Andrews, writing thoughtful replies to Graham Parker’s post on X about his passing.

“I am so sorry to hear this. A wonderful player whose contribution to both your albums and the Rumor records was enormous,” one fan replied.

“RIP Bob. As well as all the great tracks he played on, he produced one of the greatest records ever, There She Goes by The La’s,” a second fan wrote.

“Such sad news. A terrific keyboard player who always seemed to enjoy playing gigs so much. Always a smile!” a third fan added.

Andrews is survived by his ex-wife Patricia, their son Riley Andrews, Riley’s wife, and their two children.