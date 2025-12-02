’70s Disco/Soul Singer Dead at 81: RIP to Chubby Tavares

It has been reported that Antone “Chubby” Tavares, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning group Tavares, died at his home at the age of 81.

His family announced the passing of one of soul and R&B’s most distinctive voices on November 30.

A post was made to his Facebook page by his family, and his family band Tavares also shared the news.

His family wrote, “It is with great sadness that we share news of our Dad Antone ‘Chubby’ Tavares passing.”

“He passed last night at home in peace & comfort. Within the past year his health has declined but, his spirit and attitude always remained positive. Dad and his brothers touched many people and brought Joy worldwide. They were Blessed to experience many places and things.”

They also added that there will be a celebration of life to honor him at a later date. More details will surely be forthcoming.

The Tavares Pay Tribute To Their Lead Singer

The band, made up of his brothers, also wrote some comforting words.

“To Our Loyal Fans, Family and Friends,” they began. “We Are Saddened To Announce That Our Brother Antone “Chubby” Tavares Has Passed Away. Please Pray For Chubby, His Children, His Girlfiend Cheri And Our Family During This Difficult Time. We Do Know That He Is Now Eternally With Our Lord.”

They wish to mourn in private, and thanked their fans for their understanding in advance.

Chubby was born on June 2, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island. His nickname harked back to his birth weight: nearly 11 pounds.

The brothers five began performing in 1959 under the name Chubby and the Turnpikes. Although 10 years later in 1969, they became Tavares. And we know them by that name till this day.

In recent years, Chubby recorded solo work, including his albums such as Amazing Ride (2018) and Unlikely Hero (2022). He announced his retirement in 2023, for his health and a desire to focus on family.

Many online pour in their condolences and grief over the singer’s passing. Memories of and appreciation for the singer have been very forthcoming.