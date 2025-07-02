TikToker Found Dead At Water Plant, Years After Ex Mysteriously Died

A 19-year-old TikToker, Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Piña, was found dismembered in a water plant in Lima, Peru. Her death comes three years after her ex-boyfriend, with whom she emigrated from Venezuela, died in mysterious circumstances.

Videos by Suggest

According to El Comercio, a Peruvian news outlet, human remains were found as early as Sunday, June 9, at La Atarjea, a water treatment plant in Lima. At the time, workers found human remains at a filtration grid of the Rimac River.

Initially, a woman’s torso was found. It was missing the head, the arms, and one of the legs. However, on Sunday, June 15, more body parts were found. This time, at the same location, workers found the woman’s head and the missing leg.

Panamericana reported that it was through one of the victim’s tattoos that authorities managed to identify the woman as Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Piña.

Currently, authorities are investigating Piña’s death. As reported by La República, police believe that her murder might be related to human trafficking. Reportedly, the number one clue that supports that theory is the violence surrounding her death.

Possible Revenge Crime

However, police also believe that her death might be connected to the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mayner Giménez Castillo.

Both Piña and Castillo left Venezuela back when Paiña was a minor. One relative told La República that she never told them anything, adding, “She just left and that was it.”

However, in 2022, Castillo was found dead while he was romantically involved with Piña. His death continues under investigation, with many believing he was beaten to death or that he took his own life.

However, as per Latina Noticias, many of Castillo’s family members blamed Piña for his death. The police have also theorized that her death might stem from a revenge plot against her after she allegedly killed Castillo.

Piña’s death remains under investigation.

Fabiola Caicedo Piña, known as China Baby on TikTok, has more than 5,720 followers. Her last post was made on June 5, four days before her remains were found at a water treatment plant.

Piña included her ex-boyfriend’s name, Mayner Giménez, in her TikTok bio.