The Odd Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Detail You Definitely Missed

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show is on everyone’s lips for all sorts of reasons. But there is a stranger side of the performance that may have gone unnoticed by many.

As far as the discourse surrounding Bad Bunny’s performance is concerned, it’s rather divisive. But the internet seems to have united around the absurdly hilarious fact that all the bushes surrounding Bad Bunny had actual people in them.

That’s right, in a huge win for everyone who played any sort of foliage in any school Nativity, the bushes had real actors inside in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Watchers who noticed the onslaught of walking greenery were quick to take to X to share their unusual findings. One viewer even compared the entrance of the bushes to the Ents storming Isengard in The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers.

What makes this even funnier is that there is fake greenery present in the set. I suppose the production team wanted to mix it up a little.

As the internet went wild over the tree-people, one of the actors, Andrew Athias, thought to step forward.

The Internet Has Too Many Questions For One Of The Tree People In Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Andrew Athias posted a picture of himself in his shrub to X, a wide smile hidden among the stalks.

“I can FINALLY let the cat out of the bag….or the grass I flew all the way from Philly to be grass in the Bad Bunny halftime show,” he revealed. He encouraged people to ask him anything they wanted about the experience.

One viewer asked what the tree actor how one even applies for such a position. “Be between 5’7 and 6’0, have an athletic build, and be able to wear a 50 lb costume for 5+ hours,” he answered candidly, showing the hardship that hides behind the shamrock shindig.

A second asked how “cool” it was to get paid “below minimum wage” for the role of the tree. To which Athias wrote, “10 out of 10, would do it again.”

Although there were many legit questions, most took the opportunity to pop a joke.

“From Philly to photosynthesis,” joked one.

“Now you can tell your grandkids you played in the Superbowl,” suggested another.