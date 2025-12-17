‘The Matrix’ Actor Dead at 57: RIP to Martin Grelis

Australian actor Martin Grelis, known for his appearance in the groundbreaking 1999 film The Matrix, has died. He was 57.

It is unclear exactly when and how he died.

Grelis’ passing was announced by Sophie Jermyn Management via social media. They paid tribute to the actor’s life and career.

In their statement, they wrote “We’re so saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved client, Martin Grelis. Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in – a talented actor, a kind person and a wonderful soul. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time. Gone far too soon xx.”

Born and raised in Australia, Grelis built a diverse acting career spanning nearly three decades. While his role in The Matrix placed him alongside stars such as Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, he went on to work steadily in both film and television.

Colleagues Pay Tribute To Martin Grelis

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of the actor.

Scott Rhodie made an Instagram post, where he wrote, “I’ll raise a glass to you tonight [Martin Grelis]. You were the best mate a guy could ask for and your silly voices, amazing accents and joyous attitude will be missed.”

“You were a brother to me in a new country and you were family. Rest in peace my beloved friend.”

Grant Lyndon also made a post. He wrote, “You were the kindest man I’ve ever met, the most loyal friend, highly supportive, caring, patient, bloody funny, generous beyond measure, and supremely talented!”

“I will miss you until my eyes close for the very last time.”

Although details surrounding his death have not been publicly disclosed, it has prompted an outpouring of tributes. Grelis is survived by family and friends who will carry forward his legacy.

His contributions to film and television, especially his role in a culturally influential movie like The Matrix, ensure that Martin Grelis will be remembered by audiences for years to come.