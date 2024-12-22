Taylor Swift Donates $250K to Families in Need During the Holidays

Feeling extra generous this holiday season, pop icon Taylor Swift has reportedly donated $250,000 to families in need.

Videos by Suggest

Operation Breakthrough, an education center based in Kansas City, Missouri, took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce Swift’s amazing donation.

“Thank you, @taylorswift13, for making our holiday season shine even brighter!” the post read. “Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families.”

The organization also shared a video that featured multiple children personally thanking Swift.

✨ Thank you, @taylorswift13 , for making our holiday season shine even brighter! Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families. pic.twitter.com/5t577qfxyz — OperationBreakthrough (@OB_Inc_KC) December 21, 2024

According to its website, Operation Breakthrough is on a mission to provide a safe, loving, and educational environment for children in poverty. It also wants to empower families through advocacy, emergency aid, and education.

“The organization responded to the need for quality child care and provided a nurturing and safe environment for children in poverty,” the website reads. “Operation has grown and expanded over the years, but the vision has been for all children to have the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

Swift is known for her generous donations. This year alone, the award-winning music star donated $5 million to Hurricane Milton relief efforts as well as $100,000 to the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting victim’s family.

Additionally, the singer recently gave out nearly $2 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour dancers and tour crew.

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Surprises Her With an Eras Tour-Themed Party

Meanwhile, Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce surprised her with an Eras Tour-themed party that highlighted the end of the record-breaking tour.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that Swift was blown away by the event. The source further noted that Kelce “went out of his way” to throw her the party.

“Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there,” the insider stated. “That was the last thing she was expecting and she couldn’t believe Travis went out of his way to throw a surprise party for her.”

The source further spoke about Swift’s reaction to the event.

“She thought it was so thoughtful and such a sweet gesture,” the insider pointed it out. “It really meant so much to her.”

The source continued to share that Kelce had the party planned for a while. They noted it was something “he knew he wanted to do” for Swift.

“[He] wanted to throw Taylor a surprise party,” the source shared. “Because he felt like she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in.”

The insider added that Kelce was “so proud” of Swift. He was also “thankful” he could pull off the event without a hitch.