Serial Killer Fears Sparked After More Than 30 Bodies Removed From Texas Bayous

Locals are fearful of a serial killer in Texas after authorities discovered more than 30 bodies in Houston-area bayous so far this year.

So far in 2025, authorities recover 34 bodies from the swampland in Texas. It’s one short from beating 2024’s record. Given the number of bodies, locals are questioning whether there’s a killer in the area.

“The math isn’t mathing, I think there’s a serial killer. I get Nevada’s ‘for you’ page now, and even in Nevada, they’re talking about Buffalo Bayou. So it’s that bad, it’s reaching another state, across state lines,” Juan Sandoval, a tourist in Houston, told ABC 13.

“There must be someone out there, no? Because it’s ridiculous that so many people are dying in the bayou, I think it’s unfortunate that they haven’t found the person,” Sandoval’s friend, Erick Cortez, also added.

Serial Killer?

However, authorities insist there is no mad man stalking the area.

“There is nothing, nothing, and I want to be crystal clear, to indicate that there is someone operating here as a serial killer. There are many reasons for these deaths. None of them are a serial killer,” Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare told KPRC.

Instead, authorities are blaming the massive number of homeless people in the area for the number of deaths.

“It’s kind of a little-known fact, but when you get into the bayous, it is very difficult to get out. When you combine that with someone that is high on some substance, someone that is intoxicated somehow, it makes it even more difficult,” Teare said.

“Yes, there are times where we recover bodies that were placed in the bayou criminally, no question, but that is not something that is a regular occurrence,” he added.

Since 2017, authorities have recovered more than 200 bodies from bayous in the area. Nearly half have a death listed as undetermined.