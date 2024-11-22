‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Breaks Internet With Beach Day Photo Shoot

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was selling sizzles, sharing a series of sultry snaps from her lavish Mexican beach vacation.

The 36-year-old delighted Instagram fans by going topless while sunbathing at the VidantaWorld resort, earning raves for her trim yet curved physique. One photo captured her walking along the beach, her long blonde hair flowing in the breeze against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean. Another photo captured her relaxing at an outdoor bar in a green bikini.

Quinn flaunted her fit figure in a carousel of pics. (Images via Instagram / Christine Quinn)

The real estate agent showcased her figure while lounging on a cabana in a light olive bikini. Christine also basked in the sun as she indulged in a good book.

The real estate agent is clearly an avid reader… with a lack of tan lines. (Images via Instagram / Christine Quinn)

The mother of one, currently navigating a messy divorce from her estranged husband, Christian Richard, also shared a photo of herself on a pool swing.

“I love the glow you have… you look amazing,” one fan wrote of the images. (Images via Instagram / Christine Quinn)

Of course, her 4.7M followers gushed over the bikini-clad snaps.

“She is giving all the hot mom energy 😍🔥,” one fan wrote. “That ex-husband money is going a long way baby, see that Island, pay that Nanny!” another fan added.

“I love the glow you have… you look amazing 🔥” a third fan chimed in.

The fair-haired stunner basked in the Mexican sunlight. (Image via Instagram / Christine Quinn)

Meanwhile, other fans wondered when the Selling Sunset star would return to the small screen.

“Will u ever go back to Selling Sunset? 🙏🙏🙏,” one fan asked. “Girl we need you on TV, Christine world, Boss baby, idk but we need you on the screen,” another fan insisted.

However, yet another fan felt like relaxing and living her best life was the best choice for the time being. “You don’t need all that TV Drama you are definitely better than that ❤️,” they wrote.

Christine Quinn’s Beach Getaway Comes in the Midst of an Ongoing Legal Battle with Her Estranged Husband

The sultry photos emerged a month after Christine’s estranged husband, Christian, secured a legal victory in their contentious divorce proceedings. Quinn, who has a 2-year-old son, Christian Georges, with her ex, separated from the tech entrepreneur after his arrest at their Los Angeles home in March for assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly after the incident, she received a temporary restraining order, and he filed for divorce in early April.

In the latest development of their divorce proceedings, a Los Angeles court judge has permitted Richard, also known as Christian Dumontet, to enter a mental health diversion program in his criminal case, according to Us Weekly.